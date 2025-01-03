ENG
6 159 11

Soldier and PATRIOT Rental stage illumination technician Inokentii Zapotochnyi died at front. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine, Ukrainian soldier and chief stage illumination technician of PATRIOT Rental and Film Crew Inokentii Zapotochnyi died at the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his girlfriend Nataliia Trenina.

It is known that Inokentii died the day before, on 2 January, while performing a combat mission.

Nataliia noted that the cremation will take place early next week, followed by a memorial evening dedicated to the life of the fallen soldier.

Recalling Inokentii, filmmaker Iryna Tsilyk said that he mobilised two months before his death.

Anna Ustenko, HR Director of PATRIOT Rental and founder of Film Crew Academy, commented on the death of Inokentii Zapotochnyi.

"Kesha. Yesterday, Inokentii Zapotochnyi, our TOP gaffer at PATRIOT Rental, died... every time I write that it is a "painful loss and our heart is broken", but... we are just killed! The heart is in pieces! Honour! We always remember you..." she wrote.

