One person killed and 5 wounded in today’s shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Today, on 11 January, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovske and Dobropillia communities, resulting in one death and one injury.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the morning, Russians shelled Hryshyne of the Pokrovsk community, killing a 78-year-old man. In Pokrovsk itself, 2 houses were damaged during the day.

In Bilytske of the Dobropillia community, 4 people were injured, 2 houses, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged.



Another 1 person was injured in Kostiantynivka.





"All civilians must evacuate from the Donetsk region! Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!" the head of the RMA called.