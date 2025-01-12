Day in Donetsk region: one dead and seven injured, residential, and infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupants attacked Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region as of the morning of 12 January, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

In Pokrovsk, 3 houses were damaged, a person died in Hryshyne and 2 houses were damaged; in Rodynske, a non-residential building was damaged. In Bilytske of the Dobropillia district, 5 people were injured, 2 houses, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged.

Read more: Russian troops strike at Kramatorsk

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 6 houses, 2 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged; in Shchurove, a non-residential building was destroyed. In Illinivka, 3 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 16 private houses, 5 multi-storey buildings and 4 power lines were damaged; in Viroliubivka, 6 private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

See also: One person killed and six wounded in today's shelling in Donetsk region. Photo report (updated)





Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

It is noted that in total, Russians fired 20 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. 132 people were evacuated from the front line, including 12 children.







