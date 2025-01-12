Russian troops strike at Kramatorsk

On the afternoon of January 12, 2025, Russian troops fired on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Kramatorsk came under enemy fire. There was no information about the victims," he said.

According to Honcharenko, the relevant services are working to record the consequences and damage.

No more information about the enemy attack on the city is known at this time.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an evidence base had been collected on the Russian general who organized a missile attack on a film crew of the international news agency Reuters on August 24, 2024 in Kramatorsk.

As a reminder, on the night of August 25, the Russian army struck Kramatorsk with an Iskander, hitting a hotel. Eight people were injured and one died.

Reuters cameraman Ivan Liubysh-Kirdeyi was seriously injured in a Russian strike on the Saphire Hotel in Kramatorsk on August 24. A British man, Ryan Evans, who worked for Reuters, was killed in the Russian strike on Kramatorsk.