Occupiers in Toretsk are changing into civilian clothes - 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade. PHOTOS
In Toretsk, Donetsk region, Russian soldiers are disguised in civilian clothes to draw attention away from themselves and disguise themselves.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.
As noted, aerial reconnaissance men of the Gyurza unit of the 28th Brigade recorded another violation of the rules of warfare by the Russian military. In particular, a disguised enemy was spotted moving and conducting reconnaissance and sabotage activities.
In this way, the enemy infantry tries to draw attention away from itself and disguise itself.
"However, they are given away by the same clothes, behaviour, and sometimes even weapons. However, this still complicates the work of our soldiers. After all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not 'shoot at everything that moves', as the occupiers do," the 28th Brigade said in a statement.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password