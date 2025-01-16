ENG
Russians hit Nikopol district with UAVs, Grad, Uragan, and heavy artillery. PHOTOS

In the evening, the Russian army continued to terrorize the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They shelled the area with Grad, Uragan, and heavy artillery. They also used UAVs.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, most of the shelling took place in Nikopol, where a woman was killed and a man was injured.

As a result of hostile attacks, about three dozen private houses were damaged, and one was destroyed. An outbuilding was destroyed, another fifteen were smashed, as were six garages and seven cars. Five multi-story buildings were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

There is also destruction at industrial enterprises.

The Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk districts were also under attack. In the latter, the infrastructure was damaged. People are safe.

It is also noted that every night, units of the Vostok military group shot down 3 drones in the region.

