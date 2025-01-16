ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10691 visitors online
News Photo
1 261 1

Russians target UAV at agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

In the evening of 15 January, during a massive attack by Russian drones in the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region, the facilities of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed and damaged.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of hostile attacks, the company's administrative building was destroyed on the territory of the agricultural company, the hangar with agricultural machinery, and the storage facility filled with more than two thousand tonnes of grain were significantly damaged.

See also Censor.NET: The enemy attacked Semenivka in Chernihiv region, woman was wounded. Photo report

The company's employees were reportedly not injured.

Удар по агропідприємству на Чернігівщині 15 січня
Удар по агропідприємству на Чернігівщині 15 січня
Удар по агропідприємству на Чернігівщині 15 січня

Also read: Occupants hit Chernihiv region with "Shahed": a house is damaged

Удар по агропідприємству на Чернігівщині 15 січня
Удар по агропідприємству на Чернігівщині 15 січня

Author: 

shoot out (14421) Chernihivska region (203) Prylutskyy district (14)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 