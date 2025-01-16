Russians target UAV at agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

In the evening of 15 January, during a massive attack by Russian drones in the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region, the facilities of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed and damaged.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of hostile attacks, the company's administrative building was destroyed on the territory of the agricultural company, the hangar with agricultural machinery, and the storage facility filled with more than two thousand tonnes of grain were significantly damaged.

See also Censor.NET: The enemy attacked Semenivka in Chernihiv region, woman was wounded. Photo report

The company's employees were reportedly not injured.







Also read: Occupants hit Chernihiv region with "Shahed": a house is damaged



