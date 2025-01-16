Russians target UAV at agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS
In the evening of 15 January, during a massive attack by Russian drones in the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region, the facilities of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed and damaged.
This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, as a result of hostile attacks, the company's administrative building was destroyed on the territory of the agricultural company, the hangar with agricultural machinery, and the storage facility filled with more than two thousand tonnes of grain were significantly damaged.
The company's employees were reportedly not injured.
