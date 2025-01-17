Consequences of nighttime UAV attack on Kyiv region: 12-year-old boy was injured, fire broke out. PHOTOS
On the night of 17 January, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with drones.
This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 08:20 a.m., a private house and a car were damaged as a result of falling debris in one of the districts of the region. A fire also broke out in a two-storey building housing a catering facility. Firefighters extinguished the fire," the statement said.
It is known about a 12-year-old boy who was injured, he sustained a leg injury. The child was hospitalized.
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire, which started as a result of falling debris, engulfed the cafe with an attached boiler room. The fire was extinguished over an area of 200 m² by 23 rescuers using 6 pieces of equipment.
Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 16 January, the wreckage of a Russian drone injured a child in the Kyiv region.
