News Photo
During day, Russians attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones, damaged houses and store. PHOTOS

During the day on Friday, 17 January, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones. There is damage to the infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud today in the Nikopol district. The area was hit by kamikaze drones. The aggressor hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community," the statement said.

Russians attack Nikopol district with drones

Two private houses and a shop were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.

There were no casualties.

