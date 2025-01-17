Volunteer fighter from Belarus, Maria Zaitseva, died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A 24-year-old volunteer fighter from Belarus, Maria Zaitseva, died at the front defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

The tragic news is reported by the Belarusian edition of Nasha Niva, Censor.NET reports.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Maria Zaitseva joined the Ukrainian military.

The girl fought in the 2nd International Legion. It is noted that the volunteer fighter died in the battles near Bakhmut.

On 16 January, she turned 24, and this morning, 17 January, she died.

The publication writes that remembers Maria from a photo taken on August 9, 2020, in Minsk near Stela.

Then the girl was wounded by a stun grenade. Maria Zaitseva underwent several surgeries in Belarus, and then was treated in the Czech Republic.

