ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10904 visitors online
News Photo
15 252 27

Volunteer fighter from Belarus, Maria Zaitseva, died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A 24-year-old volunteer fighter from Belarus, Maria Zaitseva, died at the front defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

The tragic news is reported by the Belarusian edition of Nasha Niva, Censor.NET reports.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Maria Zaitseva joined the Ukrainian military.

Volunteer fighter Zaitseva died at the front

The girl fought in the 2nd International Legion. It is noted that the volunteer fighter died in the battles near Bakhmut.

On 16 January, she turned 24, and this morning, 17 January, she died.

The publication writes that remembers Maria from a photo taken on August 9, 2020, in Minsk near Stela.

Volunteer fighter Zaitseva died at the front

Then the girl was wounded by a stun grenade. Maria Zaitseva underwent several surgeries in Belarus, and then was treated in the Czech Republic.

See more: Volunteer fighter from Latvia Edgar Platonov was killed in battles for Ukraine. PHOTO

Author: 

Belarus (811) losses (2104) volunteer soldiers (233) war in Ukraine (3513)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 