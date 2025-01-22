Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv region: shrapnel damages houses, partially destroys one. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 January 2025, Russian troops once again attacked the Kyiv region using attack drones. Air defence forces were operating in the region. There are downed targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military District Administration.

As noted, there were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure.

Consequences of an enemy attack

According to the RMA, a house in one of the settlements was partially destroyed and 4 more damaged as a result of the falling debris of downed enemy targets. Windows were smashed, facades were cut, and roofs were damaged.









In another settlement, a power line was damaged. It is currently repaired.

It is also noted that all owners of damaged houses will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Operational groups are continuing to work on recording the consequences of the enemy attack.