Nurse and driver directed Russian strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region - SSU. PHOTO

Two Russian FSB agents were detained in the Donetsk region who were adjusting Russian strikes on Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Kramatorsk and Novopavlivka directions.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy accomplices were two local residents: a 41-year-old nurse and a 56-year-old driver of a private company. The suspects acted separately from each other, but were "linked" to a common handler – a career officer of the FSB military counterintelligence," the statement said.

On the instructions of the Russians, they drove around the area and covertly recorded the locations of fortifications and combat positions of Ukrainian artillery, which kept the enemy assault groups under fire control.

They also "leaked" to the occupiers the routes of the Defence Forces' armoured vehicles towards the front line.

The offenders were timely exposed, detained and their activities in favour of the enemy were documented.

The SSU also took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Defence Forces in both directions on the eastern front.

The man and woman were remotely recruited by the Russian secret service through their friend, a former resident of Kramatorsk who moved to Russia in 2022. There, she was recruited by the Russian secret service and instructed to form an agent network in the frontline city.

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). They are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice their acquaintance from Russia, who is cooperating with the FSB.

