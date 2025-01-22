ENG
Occupiers attacked SES rescuers twice in Kherson region, one wounded - MIA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked rescuers of the State Emergency Service (SES) twice in the Kherson region. One of the rescuers was injured.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers opened fire on one of Kherson's microdistricts, and emergency workers who were carrying out rescue operations came under attack.

"One of them was hospitalised with injuries. A fire broke out, and the SES engineering equipment was on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire," the statement said.

Rashists also shelled the fire and rescue unit of the village of Bilozerka. The building and roof of the unit were damaged, and there were no casualties among the rescuers.

