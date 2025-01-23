Rescuers unblock 135 miners who were trapped under rubble in mine in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 22 January, 135 miners were trapped at a depth of more than 1,300 metres as a result of an accident at a mine substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Thanks to the joint work of mine rescuers, specialists from the company and other units of the State Emergency Service, the accident was eliminated. Rescuing the miners required the use of a sophisticated technology to create an artificial load on the mine cage, which allowed us to safely raise people to the surface. The rescue operations have been completed. All 135 miners returned home safe and sound," the statement said.

