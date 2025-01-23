Day in Donetsk region: Russians dropped 16 bombs. One person died, eight were injured. PHOTOS

In total, Russians fired 32 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. 90 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 19 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

About 10 houses were damaged in Novomykolaivka of the Udachne district.

Pokrovsk, Rodynske, and the village of Hryshyne came under fire yesterday. At 06.00 there was an enemy shelling of the northern part of Pokrovsk, as a result of which a residential building was damaged. There was no information about the victims.

At 01:30 p.m., there was a second attack on the northern part of Pokrovsk, which resulted in the destruction of a private house. At 02:30 p,m,, hostile shelling took place in Rodynske, damaging the fence of Ukrtelecom.

In Krasnyi Lyman of the Myrnohrad district, 18 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, an enemy drone damaged an office building. Three private houses were damaged in Yarovaya and Molocharka, and one household in Mykolaivka.

Russian troops fired at the lighthouses with Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster charge, destroying 4 private houses and a civilian car.

Yesterday, Kostiantynivka survived 17 attacks: the enemy struck the town with 15 FAB-250 bombs, artillery, and a drone. The occupiers carried out two more air strikes today, 23 January, at around 4:20 am. As a result of the massive shelling, a civilian was killed and 8 other civilians were injured. Nine apartment buildings and 18 private houses, 18 outbuildings, 25 garages, 13 civilian cars, 2 administrative buildings, a cafe, a boiler house, 7 power lines, and 6 gas pipelines were damaged.

In addition, tonight, at around 1:00 am, Russians attacked Kramatorsk and the village of Krasny Lyman - private houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

See more: In morning, Russians shelled Kramatorsk, 2 people were wounded. PHOTO













