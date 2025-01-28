They were preparing Russian strikes on airfields with F-16s: SSU detained two Russian agents. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Two Russian agents who were "hunting" for aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Poltava region were detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The case concerns two residents of Kremenchuk, aged 21 and 22, who were detained "red-handed" when they were photographing an F-16 taking off near a military airfield.

"The defendants were recruited by an FSB officer, who has already been identified by the SSU. The agents' task was to collect the exact coordinates of the main and reserve airfields and aviation infrastructure of Ukraine so that the enemy could launch missile and drone strikes against them in the future.

In addition to the geolocations, they had to make a text and photo report in which they had to indicate and describe what kind of equipment was located at each of the facilities. To fulfil this instruction, the agents were going to travel by bus to 5 regions of Ukraine. They planned to rent accommodation near each of the potential sites to spy on and film the 'target' for several days," the statement said.

Investigators documented their fruitless visits to several regions and detained them while they were photographing F-16 fighters. The SSU also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces. During the detention, mobile phones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the traitors.

They have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

The offenders are being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

