Russian troops attacked Izmail district with "Shaheds": port infrastructure targeted, buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 29 January 2025, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the hard work of our air defence forces was ongoing. The Russians targeted the port infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.

See more: Attack by "shaheds" and rocket in Odesa region: houses damaged, 10 cars set on fire, four injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of attack

According to the RMA, the shelling damaged buildings. All relevant services are working to eliminate the enemy attack on the spot. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another terrorist attack by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Later, the Izmail District State Administration showed the consequences of the enemy attack.









As a reminder, on the night of 28 January, the enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" and a rocket: houses were damaged, 10 cars caught fire, and four people were injured.