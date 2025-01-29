ENG
Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists attacked Donetsk region 10 times, 1 person killed, 4 wounded. PHOTOS

On 28 January 2025, the Russian occupation forces fired 10 times on Donetsk region, killing 1 person and wounding 4.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

In Myrnohrad, 3 houses were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged in Bilytske of the Dobropillia community. In Pokrovsk, 1 person died and 2 were injured, a car was damaged; in Rodynske, 2 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured, 8 private houses, 9 garages, a car, 2 gas pipelines and a power line were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 10 houses were damaged.

During the day, the occupants fired 10 times in the Donetsk region. 274 people, including 9 children, were evacuated from the front line.

On 28 January, Russians killed a resident of Donetsk region in Pokrovsk. 4 people were injured.

Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 28 січня 2025 року
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 28 січня 2025 року
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 28 січня 2025 року

