Couple who corrected enemy strikes on Kharkiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service and the National Police detained two more Kharkiv hostile fire adjusters.

What do we know about enemy spies?

According to the SBU Internal Security and Military Counterintelligence, the enemy's accomplices were a 38-year-old local unemployed man and his 24-year-old female partner.

In the "breaks" between adjustments to the attacks, the woman sold drugs through so-called "bookmarks", which she left around the city for her clients.

"Both defendants worked remotely for a representative of the Russian secret service, who 'noticed' the couple when they were looking for 'easy' money on Russian Telegram channels," the statement said.

On the instructions of their supervisor, the perpetrators walked the streets of the frontline city, where they secretly recorded the locations of the Defence Forces and then sent a "report" to the occupiers in the form of photos and geolocations of the objects.

Priority goals

The investigation revealed that the enemy was most interested in the reserve command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SBU.

SBU officers documented the crimes of both informants and detained them in a rented apartment they had rented for secrecy.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the detainees.

Suspicion.

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogs);

Part 1 of Article 309 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogs without the purpose of sale).

What is the threat?

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.

