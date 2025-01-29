EOD specialists dispose warhead of Russian drone in Sumy region. PHOTOS

In one of the districts of Sumy region, local residents discovered the remains of an enemy aircraft-type UAV. Its warhead had not exploded, so police EOD specialists transported the drone to a safe place where it was destroyed.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

Law enforcement officials note that after massive air strikes by the Russian army, people are more often finding the wreckage of Russian drones with unexploded warheads. In such cases, police EOD specialists arrive at the scene.

"In one of the districts of Sumy region, the remains of an enemy aircraft-type UAV were discovered. Its combat unit remained dangerous, so experts took the necessary measures to clear it of explosives and transported the explosives to a safe place for further destruction," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists attacked rescuers who were eliminating consequences of shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS