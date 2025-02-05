Japan hands over six more vehicles to Ukraine - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Japan handed over six more vehicles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ministry of Defence of Japan is providing Ukraine with additional support in the form of six vehicles," the statement said.

As noted, the Japanese defence ministry has already handed over 101 vehicles and assured of further support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom and peace.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Japan have officially established a platform for the implementation of technologies for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

