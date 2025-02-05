Court releases People’s Deputy Bondariev, suspected of organizing illegal border crossing, on his personal recognisance. PHOTO

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has imposed a personal commitment as a measure of restraint on People`s Deputy Kostiantyn Bondariev, suspected of organising an illegal border crossing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

As a reminder, People's Deputy Bondariev is suspected of organising illegal border crossings under the guise of "drivers" for his acquaintances. According to the investigation, he repeatedly forged official documents that allowed businessmen and other people who had no legal grounds to travel abroad.

The prosecutor's office demanded detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million, but the court rejected this request.

The court imposed the following obligations on Bondariev:

to appear at the request of the court, investigators or prosecutors;

report changes of place of residence or work.

As noted, the court adjourned before making a decision so that the lawyers could get acquainted with the case file. Prosecutor Oleksandr Hanilov said that during the search, Bondariev's weapons were seized, which, according to the People`s Deputy, were officially received by him at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Bondariev himself denies all the allegations, calling them "irresponsible lies" and hinting at possible political persecution.

"This is an irresponsible lie. I mean, no one crossed the border, I did not create any conditions. I would like to see the documents and work on this seriously. I definitely had no intention of smuggling anyone. And the fact that the prosecutors say that I allegedly created the conditions for 23 people to cross the border in three years. Are you kidding me? Is it possible that an People`s Deputy is doing this? Well, maybe they are measuring by themselves," Bondariev said.

The prosecutor's office insists that the People`s Deputy used his status to issue fictitious documents, on the basis of which at least 23 people were able to leave the territory of Ukraine. Among them, according to Hanilov, were the owner of a shopping centre, the head of a construction company and an honoured coach.

"The reason for the trip is not clear. With the consent of People`s Deputy, people travelled with him under the guise of drivers, but they were not drivers," the prosecutor said.

Bondariev's lawyers claimed that the charges were unfounded and the bail amount was too high. Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) People`s Deputy Serhii Vlasenko signed a statement on Bondariev's bail.

On 18 January, the current People`s Deputy of the IX convocation was served with a notice of suspicion for organising the illegal crossing of the border by his friends of military age under the guise of personal 'drivers'.

