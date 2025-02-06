More than UAH 101 million was stolen in procurement for military: SBI exposed organised group. PHOTOS

Officials of the Housing and Maintenance Department of Luhansk, which is part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's logistics system, and their accomplices were served a notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the needs of the Armed Forces.

According to the Bureau, the scheme was organised by the former head of the Housing and Maintenance Department in Luhansk.

"He involved two current officials of the unit stationed in Dnipro, a former employee of the Housing and Maintenance Department and a private entrepreneur. The participants in the deal organised the purchase of fuel wood for the Armed Forces at an inflated cost, without an open tender procedure and under contracts with indirect suppliers.

The purchases were made through individual entrepreneurs whose accounts were under the full control of the scheme participants. In total, SBI officers identified 35 individual entrepreneurs whose accounts were involved in the transaction," the statement said.

The investigation revealed 47 facts of procurement at an inflated cost. The amount of damage caused to the state is over UAH 101 million.

So far, 28 searches have been conducted, documents, computer equipment and mobile phones have been seized.

Five members of the organised group were served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office, committed repeatedly, under martial law, in a particularly large scale, as part of an organised group (Article 27(3), Article 27(5), Article 191(5), Article 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

