Russians shell Nikopol district with artillery and drones: woman wounded, houses and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On 6 February, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, kamikaze drones and ammunition from a UAV.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from a UAV. It hit the district centre, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities," the statement said.

As noted, a 45-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised.

A multi-storey building, 4 private houses, 5 outbuildings, a greenhouse, 4 cars, and a building that was not in use were also damaged. Two enterprises were damaged. Infrastructure, 3 shops and a power line were damaged.

Shelling of Nikopol district and injury of a woman on February 6
