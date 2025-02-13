ENG
Occupiers attacked village in Chernihiv region: house and facilities of agricultural enterprise were destroyed. PHOTOS

The enemy attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a house burned down as a result of the Russian attack. The agricultural enterprise's facilities - a hangar and 2 tractors - were also destroyed.

"The Russian army continues to attack the region. This time they hit the border. Again, homes and businesses were destroyed. The Russians will never stop on their own," added the head of the RMA.

