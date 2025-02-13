Consequences of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk: at least 1 person killed and 5 wounded. PHOTOS
At least one person has been killed and five wounded in today's Russian attack on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped 2 FAB-250s on the city.
It is noted that a 46-year-old man died of his injuries. A 16-year-old girl was among the wounded. Two houses and several cars were damaged.
"Every day, Russians bring new deaths and destruction to our land. It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Be responsible and evacuate!" - called on the head of the RMA.
Earlier, it was reported that on the afternoon of 13 February, Russian invaders struck at Kramatorsk.
