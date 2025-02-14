Traitor serving in Crimea as commander of Russian S-400 missile system sentenced to 15 years - SBI. PHOTO

The court passed a sentence on a former deputy commander of a battery of an anti-aircraft missile division of a military unit from Crimea, sentencing him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in 2014, after the hostile occupation of Crimea, the serviceman did not arrive at his new location in Vinnytsia, remained on the peninsula and began serving under the Russian flag. After signing a contract with the Russian Armed Forces, he provided air defence of Crimea under the command of a Russian division and took an active part in the creation of propaganda materials.

See more: Russia’s intelligence cell, which included employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and Kyiv subway, is liquidated. PHOTOS

The defector has now been promoted to the position of battery commander of the S-400 air defence system.

It is noted that the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia region found him guilty of high treason and desertion (part 1 of Article 111, part 1 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: "Donated" cryptocurrency for drones for Russia: Director of Department of State Bank of Ukraine detained in Kyiv. PHOTOS