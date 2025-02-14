Eight more children returned from temporarily occupied territories. PHOTOS

On 14 February, eight more children were returned from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia to Ukraine-controlled territory.

This was reported in Telegram by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have extremely good news: 8 Ukrainian children are returning home and reuniting with their families," Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman said that he managed to return children from Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The children had been separated from their families due to the war and occupation, and some had lost their parents. Among the returned minors are siblings.

In particular, according to the Ombudsperson, a woman who was illegally detained and convicted by Russians in the TOT saw her two sons for the first time in a long time.

The children's guardian was their grandmother. But now they have reunited with their mother," Lubinets said.

The children were returned as part of the Bring Kids Back UA programme. Qatar acted as an intermediary.

Read more: Four children returned from Russian occupation