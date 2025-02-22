ENG
News Photo Drone strike on Chernobyl NPP
Drone strike on Chornobyl NPP: one smouldering area is being extinguished on arch, radiation within normal limits - SES. PHOTOS

As of 22 February 2025, SES rescuers are working to partially open the shelter structures and eliminate one smoldering area on the north side of the arch.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, constant monitoring is carried out using UAVs with thermal imaging cameras and handheld thermal imagers.

chornobyl strike
chornobyl strike
chornobyl strike

"The radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP industrial site is within normal limits, there is no threat to the public," the SES said.

Russian attack on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant

To recap, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead had hit the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 14 February.

The IAEA has confirmed a drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl NPP.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on the international community to force Russia to peace by force to prevent a global catastrophe following Russia's attack on the Chornobyl Nuclear PowerPlant.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stressed that the shelter arch had been significantly damaged.

