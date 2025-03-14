Farmer finds missile warhead in Brovary district, Kyiv region. PHOTOS

In Brovary district, Kyiv region, a farmer discovered a warhead of an unguided aerial missile and called 101.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the man came across a suspicious metal object in the Brovary district and immediately called rescuers.

"After conducting an appropriate examination, it was found that it was a warhead of an S-8 unguided aerial missile. The explosive find was transported to a special site for further destruction," the statement said.

The SES reminded that failure to comply with basic rules of conduct in the event of an explosive device can cost not only health but also life!

"If you see it, don't touch it, call 101!" the SES urged.

