ENG
News Photo Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
1 733 0

"Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region at night: houses in Bila Tserkva district damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 15 March 2025, the occupiers once again attacked the territory of the Kyiv region with Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Kyiv Police.

As of 9:10 a.m., seven private houses were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district. In the Yahotyn district, the roof of a gazebo was damaged on the territory of a private household.

There is no information about the victims.

Patrol police response teams, investigative teams, and explosives experts of the Kyiv region police are working at the scene.

Consequences of the Shaheda attack on Kyiv region
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 13 March, two houses in the Boryspil district of Kyiv were damaged in an attack by the Shaheds.

Author: 

Kyyivska region (634) shoot out (12935) Shahed (573) Bilotserkivskyy district (9) Boryspilskyy district (16) Yahotyn (1)
