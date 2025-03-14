Russians launch strike UAVs at Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of March 14, Russian invaders launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are under threat of attack UAVs," it was reported at 7:38 pm.

"Groups of enemy strike UAVs in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north," it was reported at 8:23 pm.

"Sumy region - threat of attack UAVs," was reported at 8:39 p.m.

"Hostile attack UAVs in the Black Sea, heading towards Odesa", was reported at 9:12 p.m.

Update on the movement of enemy UAVs

As of 9:29 p.m., the Air Force reported the following:

UAV in the central part of Sumy region, heading west (Chernihiv region);

UAV in the southwest of Sumy region, heading southwest (Chernihiv and Poltava regions);

UAVs in the south and southeast of Sumy region, heading to Poltava and Kharkiv regions;

UAV in southwestern Kharkiv region, heading for Poltava region;

UAV in the east of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest;

UAV groups in the Black Sea, heading west towards Chornomorsk

Update.

At 10:49 p.m., the Air Force reported the following:

UAV in Chernihiv region, heading west (Kyiv region);

UAV in the west of Sumy region, heading to Chernihiv region;

UAV in the north of Sumy region, heading south;

UAV in the north of Poltava region, heading west;

UAV west of Poltava, heading southwest and south;

UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest;

UAV in the northwest of Kherson region, heading to Mykolaiv region;

UAVs in the north of Mykolaiv and south of Kirovohrad regions, heading northwest and west;

UAV in the east of Kirovohrad region, heading west.

Watch more: Drone operators of 156th TDF Battalion destroyed three golf carts and ’katsap truck’ in Kursk region. VIDEO