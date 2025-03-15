At night, occupiers carried out air strike on Kherson: man was killed. PHOTOS

A 43-year-old man died as a result of a hit from a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson State Emergency Service.

Russian invaders attacked Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, one of which hit a residential building. A 43-year-old man was trapped in the rubble. Rescuers quickly pulled the man out of the rubble, but unfortunately, he had no signs of life.

Two fires also broke out at the site of the hit: a residential building and an outbuilding were on fire. The fires were promptly extinguished.

