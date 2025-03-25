SSU: Russian agents detained in Lviv for planning to blow up Ukrainian soldier’s car. PHOTOS

Two Russian agents who were preparing to blow up the car of a Defence Forces soldier were detained in Lviv.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Both defendants were detained red-handed when they were planting an improvised explosive device (IED) disguised in a sports bag under the car of a Ukrainian defender.

The occupiers planned to remotely blow up the car by calling one of the phones connected to the explosives.

See more: Preparing terrorist attack in Odesa region: SSU detains 20-year-old drug addict. PHOTO

The SSU investigators established that the IED was equipped with 4.5 kg of explosive and additional destructive elements - nuts.

According to the case file, the Russian order was executed by two residents of Zakarpattia aged 22 and 23, who came to the attention of the occupiers while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After remote recruitment, the agents arrived in Lviv, took the explosives from the cache and conducted further reconnaissance near the Ukrainian soldier's car.

Then they installed a phone camera with a remote access function for the occupiers in front of the potential target's parking space.

Read more: Lviv TCR on beating of man: Citizen hit military registration and enlistment office employee, and physical force was used in response

In this way, Russian special services wanted to record the consequences of the planned terrorist attack.

However, SSU cyber specialists exposed the traitors in advance, neutralised the IED and the surveillance camera, and thus prevented the terrorist attack.

The SSU investigators served the agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Russian agent, who coordinated arson attacks on police and military vehicles in Lviv from prison, is exposed - National Police. PHOTOS







