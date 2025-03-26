Russian refrigerated ship catches fire off South Korea: seven Russians injured. PHOTO
The Russian refrigerated ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire off the coast of South Korea.
This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that seven Russians were injured, two of them are in serious condition. The fires were extinguished.
