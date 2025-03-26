ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8864 visitors online
News Photo
3 009 12

Russian refrigerated ship catches fire off South Korea: seven Russians injured. PHOTO

The Russian refrigerated ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire off the coast of South Korea.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that seven Russians were injured, two of them are in serious condition. The fires were extinguished.

Watch more: Residential high-rise building exploded in Makhachkala, Russia. VIDEO

Russian ship catches fire near South Korea
Russian ship catches fire near South Korea

Author: 

fire (670) Russia (11621) South Korea (89)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 