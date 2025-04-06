Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs, artillery and KABs, 3 people wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

6 Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, UAVs and KABs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The aggressor used strike UAVs and artillery against civilians in the Nikopol district during the day. They targeted the district center and Pokrovske community," Lysak wrote.

A cafe and four private houses were damaged in the area. Two gas pipelines and a power line were hit. People survived.

See more: Occupiers shelled private sector of Kramatorsk: consequences of destruction are being established. PHOTO

In the afternoon, Russian troops carried out a KAB airstrike on the Novopavlivka community in the Synelnykove district.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured.