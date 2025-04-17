Pole who was smuggling military-age men out of Ukraine has been sentenced to five years in prison – SBGS. PHOTO

In Volyn, a 43-year-old resident of the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, who smuggled military-age men out of Ukraine, was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

"On 20 February this year, at the Yagodyn checkpoint, border guards of the Volyn detachment found a 53-year-old resident of Volodymyr in the sleeping compartment of a Volvo truck driven by the said driver. He tried to illegally get abroad by paying a Polish "carrier" $2000," the statement said.

During the investigation, it turned out that the Pole had already been prosecuted last year under Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code.

Thus, the Staryi Sambir District Court of Lviv region announced the verdict and found him guilty of attempting to illegally transport people across the state border at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint. He was sentenced to a fine of UAH 204,000.

"This time, the foreigner ended up with a real prison term. The verdict comes into force 30 days after it is announced," the SBGS added.

