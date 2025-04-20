ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16052 visitors online
News Photo Easter Truce
5 101 20

Enemy arranges routes for heavy equipment, using "Easter truce" - 66th Brigade. PHOTOS

Russian troops are using the so-called Easter truce to build a passage through water obstacles.

This was reported by the 66th Special Forces Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 9 April, soldiers of the 66th Brigade destroyed the KRVD complex, a KAMAZ-based temporary road deployment facility (photo 1). At that time, this destroyed complex blocked the passage across the Black Stallion River, making it impossible for Russians to assault with armoured vehicles.

66th Separate Mechanised Brigade
Soldiers of the 66th Brigade destroyed a complex of electronic warfare devices on the Chornyi Zherebets River

Read more: Russia has increased number of attacks and the use of kamikaze drones. From midnight to noon, 26 Russian assault operations have already taken place - Zelenskyy

Today, on 20 April, the Russians are trying to clear the crossing of the remains of the destroyed equipment. More than ten Russians and a specialised vehicle are involved.

66th Separate Mechanised Brigade

"The 66th Brigade's aerial reconnaissance continues to keep a close eye on the occupiers!" - the brigade stressed.

66th Separate Mechanised Brigade
66th Separate Mechanised Brigade

In addition, the fighters said that they had observed an increase in infantry assaults on the position of one of the brigade's battalions.

Author: 

Truce (440) 66th separate mechanized brigade (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 