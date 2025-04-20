Enemy arranges routes for heavy equipment, using "Easter truce" - 66th Brigade. PHOTOS

Russian troops are using the so-called Easter truce to build a passage through water obstacles.

This was reported by the 66th Special Forces Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 9 April, soldiers of the 66th Brigade destroyed the KRVD complex, a KAMAZ-based temporary road deployment facility (photo 1). At that time, this destroyed complex blocked the passage across the Black Stallion River, making it impossible for Russians to assault with armoured vehicles.

Soldiers of the 66th Brigade destroyed a complex of electronic warfare devices on the Chornyi Zherebets River

Today, on 20 April, the Russians are trying to clear the crossing of the remains of the destroyed equipment. More than ten Russians and a specialised vehicle are involved.

"The 66th Brigade's aerial reconnaissance continues to keep a close eye on the occupiers!" - the brigade stressed.





In addition, the fighters said that they had observed an increase in infantry assaults on the position of one of the brigade's battalions.