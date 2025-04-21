"Shaheds" attacked Poltava region in morning: house was damaged. PHOTO
Today, on 21 April, in the morning, enemy UAVs were spotted over Poltava region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Poltava RMA.
As noted, air defence was operating in the region.
In the Lubny district, the debris of a drone damaged the roof of a private house extension. Fortunately, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working at the scene.
