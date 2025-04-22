Russians are increasing military presence in Mariupol, new bases have already appeared - city council. PHOTO

Russians are strengthening their military presence in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, with two new military bases appearing,

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"The Russian occupiers are expanding their military presence in Mariupol," the post reads.

According to the Centre for the Study of Occupation, two new military bases appeared in March-April 2025: one in the Kalmius district in the northwestern part of the city, and a logistics base in the Livoberezhnyi district, "Skhidnyi" residential neighborhood. The second base, as indicated, is used mainly for parking manpower and equipment.

"Thus, the Russian occupiers are gradually strengthening their presence in Mariupol. The Centre for the Study of Occupation notes that this is a plan to turn the city into a major and full-fledged logistical and military foothold not only for cargo, but also for equipment and manpower. With an extensive network of parking lots, repair bases, and permanent and temporary deployment points for manpower. This is facilitated by the occupation's actions to develop the railway and port connections," the Mariupol City Council said.

