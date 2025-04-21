"Liberator" from Russia’s Yaroslavl region driving car along beach among vacationers in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO
Footage published online shows the "liberator" cruising along the sandy beach in occupied Mariupol.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the number plate on the car, the Russian came from the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.
