News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Emergency rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed: one person was killed and 26 injured, including four children. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 22 April have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

A 69-year-old woman was killed and 26 people, including four children, were wounded in a Russian strike on the town.

The boys, aged 16, 14, 4 and 3, are now in hospital under medical supervision.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 47 citizens, including 3 children.

Zaporizhzhya shoot out Zaporizka region Zaporizkyy district
