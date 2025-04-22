"To girls for Easter": two draft dodgers detained in Zakarpattia – SBGS. PHOTO

Near the village of Onokivtsi in the Uzhhorod District, border guards detained two men subject to military service who were attempting to illegally cross into Slovakia.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

It was reported that the men were traveling to the border by taxi. At first, they claimed they were "going to visit girls for Easter," but later admitted they were actually planning to illegally cross the state border. They had paid the organizers and received a route that was supposed to take them through the forest and out of Ukraine.

Administrative reports were drawn up against the men for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

