4 529 27
Russian Ministry of Defence says that fire at 51st GRAU arsenal was caused by "violations of security requirements"
On 22 April, a fire on the territory of a military unit in the Vladimir region resulted in the detonation of ammunition stored in a warehouse.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties. the cause of the fire was a violation of safety requirements during work with explosive materials.
Earlier, it was reported that a massive fire and explosions had occurred at the 51st GRAU (Main Missile and Artillery Directorate) arsenal in Russia’s Vladimir region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password