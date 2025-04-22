Russian Ministry of Defence says that fire at 51st GRAU arsenal was caused by "violations of security requirements"

On 22 April, a fire on the territory of a military unit in the Vladimir region resulted in the detonation of ammunition stored in a warehouse.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties. the cause of the fire was a violation of safety requirements during work with explosive materials.

Earlier, it was reported that a massive fire and explosions had occurred at the 51st GRAU (Main Missile and Artillery Directorate) arsenal in Russia’s Vladimir region.