Aftermath of enemy attacks on Kupiansk: six casualties and about 100 damaged houses. PHOTOS
Today, 22 April, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in Kharkiv region twice, causing casualties and destruction.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, at around 10:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces carried out air strikes on the city of Kupyansk. An 85-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound and was hospitalised. A 69-year-old man was injured. Two other women and one man also suffered acute stress reactions.
In addition, about 100 private residential buildings were damaged by Russian shelling in the city.
Also, at approximately 2:25 p.m., an enemy FPV drone hit a private residential sector in Kupiansk, injuring a 75-year-old woman.
