Fourth underground school opened in Kharkiv

An underground school for 1000 students was opened in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, and 808 students are currently studying there.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"The new school has the highest degree of protection. It will have two shifts for students of five schools. The institution has nine classrooms for primary school and eight for middle and high school. There are also common areas: a dining room, an assembly hall, recreation areas, and a medical room. All the premises are fully adapted for inclusive education," the report says.

On weekends, the school will prepare future first-graders for school, as well as offer clubs and career guidance.

The construction of the school cost the city UAH 107 million, the city council noted.

Three more underground schools are currently under construction in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

