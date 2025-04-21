Third underground school was opened in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Today, 21 April, an underground school for almost 400 pupils was opened in a residential area of the Osnovianskyi district in Kharkiv.

As noted, construction began last year and cost about UAH 30 million.

"Today we are opening another underground school. It's a small one. Why here, because this is a very remote area from the city centre, far from the metro. I was here in the summer of 2024 to meet with parents and teachers, and we agreed that we would build a school. It is designed for 377 pupils, which is almost 90% of the needs of this neighbourhood," Mayor Ihor Terekhov told reporters.















In addition, according to him, a large underground school will open in Shevchenkivskyi district on 22 April, after which 10,000 schoolchildren will be covered by offline learning.

In total, according to the mayor, there are about 60,000 school-age children in Kharkiv.

The city is currently building three more underground schools, which are due to open in September. All facilities are financed from the city budget.