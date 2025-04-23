Russian Federation attacked Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: houses damaged. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked the village of Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with drones.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
Preliminary, without casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password