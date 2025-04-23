Russian Federation attacked Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: houses damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked the village of Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Preliminary, without casualties.

