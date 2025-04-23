ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia region
Russian Federation attacked Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: houses damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked the village of Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Preliminary, without casualties.

Russian Federation attacks Magdalynivka village in Zaporizhzhia with drones
Author: 

