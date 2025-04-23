Large fire broke out in Moscow City business center: Russians claim it was caused by car explosion. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russians reported explosions and a large-scale fire on the territory of the Moscow City business centre. Black smoke is rising over the Russian capital.

According to Censor.NET, Astra and propaganda outlets reported this.

According to them, an explosion and then a fire occurred in the car park of the Afimall City shopping centre in the Moscow City business complex.

According to eyewitnesses, three explosions occurred in the business centre. Various reasons were given for the explosions: arson and the subsequent explosion of a car in the underground car park, as well as the ignition of building materials.

Local residents have been posting videos showing thick black smoke from different angles.

Russian telegram channels also published a video of the burning car, but it is impossible to see the make of the car or other details.





