ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11741 visitors online
News Photo Explosions in Russia Fire in Russia
9 568 29

Large fire broke out in Moscow City business center: Russians claim it was caused by car explosion. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russians reported explosions and a large-scale fire on the territory of the Moscow City business centre. Black smoke is rising over the Russian capital.

According to Censor.NET, Astra and propaganda outlets reported this.

According to them, an explosion and then a fire occurred in the car park of the Afimall City shopping centre in the Moscow City business complex.

According to eyewitnesses, three explosions occurred in the business centre. Various reasons were given for the explosions: arson and the subsequent explosion of a car in the underground car park, as well as the ignition of building materials.

Watch more: Russian motorized assault trooper is blown into air after hitting mine. VIDEO

Local residents have been posting videos showing thick black smoke from different angles.

Russian telegram channels also published a video of the burning car, but it is impossible to see the make of the car or other details.

In the business centre "Москва-Сіті" сталася пожежа
In the business centre "Москва-Сіті" сталася пожежа
In the business centre "Москва-Сіті" сталася пожежа

Author: 

explosion (1511) Moscow (190) fire (684) Russia (11730)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 