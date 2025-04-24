Ruscicist attack in Kyiv region: 2 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 24 April, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on the Kyiv region. Air defence forces were engaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnik.

"The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in three districts of the region," the statement said.

For example, two women were injured in the Bucha district. Both suffered an acute stress reaction. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot. The attack also damaged three five-storey residential buildings. A fire was extinguished on the roof of one of them. In addition, 4 shops, 8 cars, and a public transport stop were damaged.

A warehouse and 3 cars were damaged in the Vyshgorod district. Fires in the woods and an open area were extinguished.

A fire in a field in the Brovary district has been extinguished.

"Operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack," Kalashnyk added.

